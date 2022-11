Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton is representing the initial purchasers, led by BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley, in connection with a debt offering valued at $8.25 billion. The issuance was announced Nov. 4 by Boston-based GE Healthcare Holding LLC. The Cleary Gottlieb team includes partners Jeff Karpf and Adam Fleisher.

Banking & Financial Services

November 11, 2022, 9:18 AM