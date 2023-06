Corporate Deal

Pattison Sign Group announced that it has acquired sign design and manufacturer Chandler Signs LLC in a deal guided by Locke Lord. Financial terms were not disclosed. Forth Worth, Texas-based Chandler Signs was represented by a Locke Lord team led by partner Jenelle M. Simmons. Counsel information for Pattison Sign, which is based in Knoxville, Tennessee, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 05, 2023, 6:53 AM

