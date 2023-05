Corporate Deal

Centene Corp. has agreed to sell its artificial intelligence platform Apixio to investment firm New Mountain Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. St. Louis-based Centene was represented by a Bass, Berry & Sims team. New Mountain, which is based in New York, was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by private equity partners Todd B. Kornreich and Garrett Charon.

Health Care

May 04, 2023, 7:39 AM

nature of claim: /