Corporate Deal

Alston & Bird and De Pardieu Brocas Maffei have guided CommScope in connection with the planned sale of its Home Networks business to telecommunications firm Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor. The transaction, announced Oct. 3, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Counsel information for Vantiva, based in Paris, was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

October 05, 2023, 11:09 AM

