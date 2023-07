Corporate Deal

Advanced Medaesthetic Partners and medical aesthetics provider Blush Med Spa announced a partnership agreement on Tuesday. Dallas-based Advanced Medaesthetic was advised by a Holland & Knight team led by partner Omari Sealy. Counsel information for Blush Med, which is based in Enfield, Connecticut, was not immediately available.

Health Care

July 21, 2023, 10:23 AM

nature of claim: /