Corporate Deal

KBR announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire LinQuest Corp. from Madison Dearborn Partners for $737 million. The deal is expected to close in the third or fourth quarter of 2024. Houston-based KBR was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team including partners Tull Florey and Cynthia Mabry. Madison and LinQuest were represented by Kirkland & Ellis and Crowell & Moring.

Construction & Engineering

July 17, 2024, 1:20 PM