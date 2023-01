Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins counseled an ad hoc committee of senior secured lenders in connection with the completion of cinema holding company Vue International group's financial recapitalization. The transaction, finalized on Jan. 26, reduced Vue's total existing debt by approximately 470 million pounds ($581 million). The Latham & Watkins team was led by London-based finance partners Simon Baskerville and David Wallace.

January 30, 2023, 10:39 AM