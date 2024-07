Corporate Deal

Edison Partners has agreed to place a $15 million investment in Seismos Inc. to enable and accelerate the energy industry's shift from analog-focused exploration and production to technology-driven, digital infrastructure and autonomous production operations. Seismos, which is based in Austin, Texas, was represented by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team including partner Robert Suffoletta. Counsel information for Edison was not immediately available.

AI & Automation

July 16, 2024, 3:03 PM