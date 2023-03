Corporate Deal

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. has agreed to acquire $1.9 billion in a loss portfolio transfer with certain subsidiaries of Enstar Group Ltd. Sydney-based QBE Insurance was advised by Mayer Brown. The Mayer Brown team was led by partners Vikram Sidhu, Colin Scagell, Rebecca Bothamley and Dave Alberts. Enstar Group, which is based in Bermuda, was advised by a Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath team led by partner Daniel Krane.

March 23, 2023, 9:51 AM

