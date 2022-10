Corporate Deal

GPM Investments LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of convenience store operator ARKO Corp., has agreed to acquire Pride Convenience Holdings from ArcLight Capital Partners for approximately $230 million. Boston-based ArcLight is represented by a Locke Lord team led by Houston-based partners Bill Swanstrom and Jennie Simmons. Counsel information for GPM Investments, which is based in Richmond, Virginia, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 31, 2022, 8:27 AM