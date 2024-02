Corporate Deal

Unlearn.AI, an artificial intelligence-focused company that creates digital twins of clinical trial patients, has secured $50 million in a Series C funding round led by Altimeter Capital, with participation from Mubadala Capital, Radical Ventures, Epic Ventures and others. San Francisco-based Unlearn was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by Boston-based partner Dan Hoffman. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

February 09, 2024, 10:34 AM

