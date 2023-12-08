Corporate Deal

Legato Merger Corp. III, a blank check company focused on the infrastructure, engineering, construction, industrial and renewables industries, registered with the SEC on Dec. 7 for a $175 million IPO. The New York-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Graubard Miller partner David A. Miller. The underwriters, led by BTIG LLC, are represented by Loeb & Loeb partners Giovanni Caruso and Mitchell Nussbaum.

