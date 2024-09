Corporate Deal

Affiliates of Siris Capital Group announced the sale of Fiery LLC, a commercial print and packaging software provider, to Seiko Epson Corp. for $591 million in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Baker McKenzie. New York-based Siris Capital was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partner Vijay Sekhon. Seiko Epson, which is based in Suwa, Japan, was advised by Baker McKenzie.

Technology

September 20, 2024, 8:08 AM