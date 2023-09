Corporate Deal

Francisco Partners has agreed to place an investment in Accela, a provider of cloud solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed. Francisco Partners was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team that was led by partners Michele Cumpston and Sean Kramer. Accela, which is based in San Ramon, California, was represented by a Ropes & Gray team that included partners Taylor Hart, Renata Ferrari, Pamela Glazier, Annie Herdman, Kyle Higley and Arek Maczka.

Technology

September 07, 2023, 4:20 PM

nature of claim: /