Antin Infrastructure Partners announced that it has acquired a majority interest in fiber broadband provider OpticalTel. The transaction, announced Dec. 5, is expected to close in early 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Coral Gables, Florida-based OpticalTel is represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Ravi Purohit and James Gorton. Counsel information for Antin Infrastructure, based in France, was not immediately available.

December 06, 2022, 10:39 AM