BP Products North America Inc., an indirect subsidiary of BP plc, announced that it has completed its acquisition of TravelCenters of America for $1.3 billion. Houston-based BP was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell. Jones Day counseled Citigroup, acting as financial advisor to TravelCenters of America. The Jones Day was led by partner Ben Stulberg.

May 15, 2023, 10:10 AM

