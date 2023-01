Corporate Deal

Amperfied GmbH has acquired a stake in electrical vehicle software provider Flotteladen GmbH in a deal guided by DLA Piper. Financial terms were not disclosed. Walldorf, Germany-based Amperfied was advised by a DLA Piper team led by partner Dr. Benjamin Parameswaran. Counsel information for Flotteladen was not immediately available.

January 25, 2023, 9:09 AM