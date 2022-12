Corporate Deal

Suburban Renewable Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suburban Propane Partners L.P., has agreed to acquire a platform of renewable natural gas assets from Equilibrium Capital Group for $190 million. Suburban Renewable, which is based in Hanover, New Jersey, was advised by a Holland & Knight team led by partners Ronnie Dabbasi and Ram Sunkara. Counsel information for Equilibrium Capital.

Renewable Energy

December 29, 2022, 11:26 AM