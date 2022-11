Corporate Deal

Texas Instruments was counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $800 million. The Davis Polk team included partners Lucy Farr and Emily Roberts. Underwriters for the issuance included JPMorgan Chase, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Morgan Stanley, advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

Banking & Financial Services

November 22, 2022, 7:28 AM