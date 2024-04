Corporate Deal

Quantix SCS, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, announced that it has acquired chemical logistics provider CLX Logistics. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Woodlands, Texas-based Quantix was advised by Kirkland & Ellis partners Paul Anderson, Caitlin Bouey, Rachel Cantor, Melanie Harmon and Katie Taylor. Counsel information for CLX Logistics, which is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, was not immediately available.

April 03, 2024, 11:52 AM

