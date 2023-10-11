Corporate Deal

Central Valley Community Bancorp, together with its banking subsidiary, Central Valley Community Bank, have announced a $99 million reorganization and merger agreement with Community West Bancshares. The transaction, announced Oct. 10, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Fresno, California-based Central Valley Community Bancorp was represented by Buchalter. Community West Bancshares, based in Goleta, California, was advised by Husch Blackwell.

