Corporate Deal

Residential mortgage real estate investment trust AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has agreed to acquire Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. in a deal guided by Hunton Andrews Kurth and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The transaction, announced Aug. 8, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based AG Mortgage was advised by Hunton Andrews. Western Asset, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by a Skadden Arps team including partner Thomas Greenberg.

Banking & Financial Services

August 09, 2023, 12:12 PM

