Atlas Neon Parent, together with Atlas Neon Merger Sub, have agreed to acquire NGM Biopharmaceuticals from affiliates of the Column Group for $135 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 26, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. San Francisco-based the Column Group was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Luke Jennings and Austin Pollet. Counsel information for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, based in San Francisco, was not immediately available.

February 27, 2024, 12:04 PM

