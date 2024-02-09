Corporate Deal

The Carlyle Group company Veritas Technologies has agreed to combine its data protection business with artificial intelligence-focused data security and management firm Cohesity. The transaction, which values the combined company at approximately $7 billion, is expected to close by the end of 2024. Santa Clara, California-based Veritas sought counsel from Alston & Bird and Latham & Watkins. Carlyle was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team included partners Frederic Depoortere, Michael Leiter and David Wales. San Jose, California-based Cohesity was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partners Atif Azher, Mark Myott and Brian Steinhardt.

