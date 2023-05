Corporate Deal

Hg, a private equity firm, has placed an investment in treasury, payments and risk management software provider GTreasury. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Hg was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by Richard Youle, Blair T. Thetford and Peter P. Jones. GTreasury, which is based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, was represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Technology

May 22, 2023, 10:27 AM

nature of claim: /