Corporate Deal

Redx Pharma and Jounce Therapeutics Inc., an immunotherapy company focused on developing treatments to attack tumors, have agreed to an all-stock merger in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray. The transaction, announced Feb. 23, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Massachusetts-based Jounce Therapeutics is advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partners Christopher Comeau, Elizabeth Todd and Emily Oldshue. Counsel information for Redx Pharma, which is based in the United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 24, 2023, 10:25 AM