Corporate Deal

Magnetic components manufacturer iNRCORE, together with its portfolio company TJC LP, and funds advised by Warburg Pincus, have agreed to recapitalize the company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bristol, Pennsylvania-based iNRCORE was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Michael Weisser and Lukas Richards. Warburg Pincus, based in New York, was represented by Covington & Burling and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. The Covington & Burling team was led by partner Scott Freling and the Cleary Gottlieb team includes partners Matthew Salerno and David Leinwand.

Investment Firms

October 05, 2023, 11:38 AM

nature of claim: /