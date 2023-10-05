Magnetic components manufacturer iNRCORE, together with its portfolio company TJC LP, and funds advised by Warburg Pincus, have agreed to recapitalize the company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bristol, Pennsylvania-based iNRCORE was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Michael Weisser and Lukas Richards. Warburg Pincus, based in New York, was represented by Covington & Burling and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. The Covington & Burling team was led by partner Scott Freling and the Cleary Gottlieb team includes partners Matthew Salerno and David Leinwand.
