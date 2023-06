Corporate Deal

The Brown-Forman Corp. has agreed to sell its 'Finlandia' vodka brand to Coca-Cola HBC AG for $220 million. The transaction, announced June 19, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team that included partners Kristen Poole, Mark Sperotto and David Wilf. Counsel information for Coca-Cola was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 21, 2023, 10:44 AM

nature of claim: /