ZG Group, an iron & steel e-commerce platform in Hong Kong, is going public through a SPAC merger with Aquila Acquisition Corporation. As a result of the merger, ZG will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately 10 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1.27 billion). ZG was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Joey Chau, Steve Lin and Mengyu Lu. Counsel information for the SPAC was not immediately available.

September 07, 2023, 5:23 PM

