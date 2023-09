Corporate Deal

Fintech company Finastra Group was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $5.32 billion. The Kirkland & Ellis team included partners Austin Glassman and Sonali Jindal. Underwriters for the offering were counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk team included partners Nick Benham and Jason Kyrwood.

September 15, 2023, 8:50 AM

