Corporate Deal

eBay and Collectors, parent company of PSA, an authentication and grading provider for products in the collectibles industry, have agreed to sell Goldin from Collectors to eBay and to sell eBay vault from eBay to PSA. The transaction, announced April 10, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Jose, California-based eBay was represented by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by M&A and technology partners John Fisher and Zheng 'Jonathan' Zhou. PSA, which is based in Santa Ana, California, was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell. The Sullivan & Cromwell team includes partners Mehdi Ansari, Matthew Goodman, Marc Trevino and Isaac Wheeler.

Technology

April 11, 2024, 1:30 PM

