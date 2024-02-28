Corporate Deal

Atlas Energy Solutions has agreed to acquire Hi Crush Inc's Permian Basin proppant production assets for approximately $450 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 27, is expected to close before the end of the first quarter of 2024. Austin, Texas-based Atlas Energy was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Danielle Patterson. Hi Crush, which is based in Houston, was represented by a Baker Botts team including partners Carina Antweil and James Marshall.

Energy

February 28, 2024, 11:51 AM

nature of claim: /