Corporate Deal

GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to acquire Aiolos Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treating patients with certain respiratory and inflammatory conditions, for $1.4 billion. Brentford, United Kingdom-based GlaxoSmithKline was advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton partners Benet O’Reilly and Kim Spoerri. Counsel information for Aiolos Bio, which is based in San Francisco, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 12, 2024, 11:55 AM

nature of claim: /