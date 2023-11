Corporate Deal

Norwest Equity Partners, a middle market investment platform, announced that it has acquired sporting goods brand United Sports Brands. The transaction closed on Nov. 20, 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Minneapolis-based Norwest Equity was advised by Jones Day. The team was led by partner Lisa Lathrop. Counsel information for United Sports Brands was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 29, 2023, 9:09 AM

nature of claim: /