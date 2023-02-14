Corporate Deal

Gold mining company B2Gold Corp. has agreed to acquire Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. for approximately 1.1 billion Canadian dollars ($824 million). The transaction, announced Feb. 13, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Vancouver, Canada-based B2Gold Corp. is advised by Lawson Lundell and Dorsey & Whitney. Sabina Gold is represented by Blake, Cassels & Graydon and a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team that includes partners June Dipchand and Ryan Dzierniejko.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 14, 2023, 6:54 AM