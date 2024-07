Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised private equity firm FFL Partners on a strategic investment in Medicus IT, a provider of health care-focused IT services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Kirkland team was led by partners Rodin M. Hai-Jew and Eva Y. Mak. Medicus IT was advised by Whiteman Osterman & Hanna.

Technology

July 11, 2024, 6:35 PM