Corporate Deal

Sondors Inc., an electric bicycle and motorcycle manufacturer and developer, registered with the SEC on Oct. 11 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Malibu, California-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders partner Larry Cerutti. The underwriters, led by Lake Street Capital Markets, are represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath partners Ben Stacke and Jonathan Zimmerman.

Electric Vehicles

October 12, 2022, 8:22 AM