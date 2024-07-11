Corporate Deal

EQS Group, an international cloud software provider for corporate compliance, investor relations and sustainability reporting and a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, today announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of French company Data Legal Drive, a key player in the GDPR and anti-corruption compliance software market. Financial terms were not disclosed. Munich, Germany-based EQS was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Kelsey Laugel and Kirsteen Nicol. Counsel information for Data was not immediately available.

July 11, 2024, 11:00 AM