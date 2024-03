Corporate Deal

Cloud banking platform nCino Inc. has agreed to purchase DocFox Inc. for $75 million. Wilmington, North Carolina-based nCino was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Ian Helmuth and Martin Wellington. DocFox, which is based in Miami, was represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Technology

March 21, 2024, 10:55 AM

