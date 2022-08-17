Corporate Deal

MAG Mutual Insurance Co. has agreed to acquire medical professional liability insurer MDAdvantage Insurance Co. of New Jersey in a deal guided by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; and Bass, Berry & Sims. The transaction, announced Aug. 16, is expected to close before the end of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Atlanta-based MAG Mutual is advised by Bass Berry. MDAdvantage Insurance Co., which is based in Trenton, New Jersey, is represented by a Morgan Lewis team.

Insurance

August 17, 2022, 8:07 AM