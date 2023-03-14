Corporate Deal

Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management have agreed to acquire Univar Solutions Inc., a chemical and ingredient distributor and provider, for approximately $8.1 billion in cash. The transaction, announced March 14, includes a minority investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and is expected to close in the second half of 2023. New York-based Apollo Global is advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The Paul Weiss team includes partners Taurie M. Zeitzer and Justin Rosenberg. Univar Solutions, which is based in Downers Grove, Illinois, is represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Andrew R. Brownstein and John L. Robinson. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton is counseling ADIA.

Investment Firms

March 14, 2023, 12:21 PM