Corporate Deal

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has secured $650 million after announcing the final close of its first life sciences investment strategy, West Street Life Sciences I. New York-based Goldman Sachs was advised by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team led by partners Kenneth Rosh and Jeffrey Schatz.

Investment Firms

January 10, 2024, 11:32 AM

nature of claim: /