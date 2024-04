Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has guided the administrative agents and joint lead arrangers in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.15 billion. The issuance was announced April 13 by San Antonio-based gas pipeline operator Epic Y-Grade Services LP. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Andrew Lanius, Erland Modesto and Jonathan Pall.

Energy

April 16, 2024, 10:27 AM

