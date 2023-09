Corporate Deal

Kindly MD Inc., a patient-focused heath care and medication management firm, registered with the SEC on Sept. 20 for an initial public offering. The Salt Lake City-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Brunson Chandler & Jones partner Callie T. Jones. The underwriters, led by WallachBeth Capital LLC, are represented by Sheppard Mullin partners Stephen Cohen and Richard Friedman.

Health Care

September 21, 2023, 9:31 AM

