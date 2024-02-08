Corporate Deal

California Resources Corp. has agreed to merge with Aera Energy in an all-stock consideration valued at approximately $2.1 billion. The transaction, announced Feb. 7, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. Long Beach, California-based California Resources was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Bradley S. King and Alison S. Ressler. IKAV and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the owners of Aera, were represented by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins corporate deal team was led by partners David Allinson and Thomas Brandt.

February 08, 2024, 11:07 AM

