Zuora Inc., a leading monetization suite for modern business, has agreed to purchase Sub(x), an AI solution for digital publishing and media companies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Redwood City, California-based Zuora is advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team that includes partners Rachael Annear, Peter Clements and Brock Dahl. Counsel information for London-based Sub(x) was not immediately available.

June 20, 2024, 2:47 PM

