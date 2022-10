Corporate Deal

Private equity firm HKW has sold Certified Tracking Solutions, a cloud-based GPS tracking software company, to GPS Insight, an Accel-KKR portfolio company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Indianapolis-based HKW was advised by Taft Stettinius & Hollister. Counsel information for GPS Insight, which is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, was not immediately available.

Technology

October 12, 2022, 8:30 AM