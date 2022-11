Corporate Deal

SP Plus Corp. announced that it has acquired certain assets of frictionless parking software developer DIVRT Inc. in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based SP Plus was advised by a Skadden Arps team led by partners Shilpi Gupta, Victor Hollender, David Schwartz and Joseph Yaffe. Counsel information for DIVRT, which is based in Bangalore, India, was not immediately available.

Business Services

November 11, 2022, 9:42 AM