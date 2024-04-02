Corporate Deal

Panasonic has agreed to sell a majority stake in Panasonic Automotive Systems Corp. Ltd. to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for 311 billion Japanese yen ($2.05 billion). The transaction, announced March 29, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025. New York-based Apollo Global was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Brian Grieve, Sohail Itani and Tong Yu. Counsel information for Panasonic was not immediately available.

