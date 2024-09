Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis has guided funds advised by Ares Management Infrastructure Opportunities in connection with a partnership with Engie North America for a 2.7 gigawatt portfolio consisting of 15 projects. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Rob Goodin, Michael Cline and Daniel Cadis. Counsel information for Engie was not immediately available.

Energy

September 16, 2024, 12:50 PM